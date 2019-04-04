First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in AXT Inc (AXTI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of AXT worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AXT by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AXT by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AXT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 498,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXTI. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AXT to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $4.92 on Thursday. AXT Inc has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $197.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). AXT had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. AXT’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

