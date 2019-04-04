First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,930 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Rocky Brands worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 27,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.34. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director William L. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $71,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,964.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $120,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at $667,892.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $415,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

