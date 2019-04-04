First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,169 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

CNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cohen & Steers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,169 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-1169-shares-of-cohen-steers-inc-cns.html.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.