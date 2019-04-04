First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 10,717 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 295,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 295,727 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 402,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

