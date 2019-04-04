First PREMIER Bank Has $9.55 Million Position in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern comprises 5.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $9,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $144,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $154,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,962.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NWE. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.09. 502,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.34. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $71.77.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First PREMIER Bank Has $9.55 Million Position in NorthWestern Corp (NWE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/first-premier-bank-has-9-55-million-position-in-northwestern-corp-nwe.html.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.