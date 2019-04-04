First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Holdings Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,682 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 10,646.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 87.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 64.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $649,088,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,154.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Compass Point set a $28.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.93 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 32.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

