First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 718.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $448,127.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

LNC stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/first-hawaiian-bank-reduces-position-in-lincoln-national-co-lnc.html.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.