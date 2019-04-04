First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,736,571,000 after purchasing an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $213,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.38, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,736 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,313,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,275,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 6,200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $1,550,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,206 shares in the company, valued at $53,810,108.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,852 shares of company stock worth $58,822,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

