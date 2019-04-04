First Data Corp (FDC) Short Interest Down 6.0% in March

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,836,113 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 32,814,284 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,030,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FDC stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.28. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on First Data to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of First Data in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $5,264,274.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,324,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,474.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $997,460.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,384 shares of company stock worth $9,680,575. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of First Data by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

