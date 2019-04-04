First Busey Co. (BUSE) Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,653,000 after acquiring an additional 127,023 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

BUSE stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

