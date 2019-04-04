First Busey (BUSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. 132,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Busey has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $83.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Busey by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Busey by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Busey by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First Busey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

