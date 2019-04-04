First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,643 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 320 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $139.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12 month low of $113.52 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $476.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $162.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

In other news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 874 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $121,923.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $251,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $1,606,567. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

