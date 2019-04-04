First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535,375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,512,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. HSBC set a $76.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.74.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

