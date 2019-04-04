Firestone Diamonds (FDI) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.08 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 994,331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average session volume of 241,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDI. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Firestone Diamonds in a report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Firestone Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $10.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68.

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

