Firecoin (FIRE) Price Up 29.6% Over Last Week

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Firecoin has a total market cap of $131,851.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Firecoin has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.02534364 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00472651 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00023376 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00020424 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012731 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00033828 BTC.

Firecoin Coin Profile

Firecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

