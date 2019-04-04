FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for M.P. Evans Group (MPE)

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 906 ($11.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LON MPE opened at GBX 648 ($8.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.06 million and a P/E ratio of 24.09. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 616 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 800 ($10.45).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

