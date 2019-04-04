Financial Review: StoneCo (STNE) and The Competition

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) is one of 68 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare StoneCo to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get StoneCo alerts:

This table compares StoneCo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo N/A N/A N/A StoneCo Competitors -40.27% -2,460.24% -10.26%

This table compares StoneCo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $414.74 million N/A 116.67 StoneCo Competitors $1.30 billion $83.61 million -49.29

StoneCo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 2 3 0 2.60 StoneCo Competitors 484 2008 2828 138 2.48

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $33.92, indicating a potential downside of 11.90%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 4.84%. Given StoneCo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

StoneCo beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.