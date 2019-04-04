Financial Review: Innovus Pharmaceuticals (INNV) and Endocyte (ECYT)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Endocyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.23% -517.44% -71.19% Endocyte -32,296.09% -21.19% -20.55%

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endocyte has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Endocyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Endocyte 0 2 2 0 2.50

Endocyte has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.46%. Given Endocyte’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endocyte is more favorable than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Endocyte shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Endocyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Endocyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $8.82 million 83.28 -$6.50 million ($0.04) -75.00 Endocyte $70,000.00 28,133.42 -$55.06 million ($1.00) -23.99

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Endocyte. Innovus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endocyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Endocyte beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company's products in pre-clinical development include EC2629, a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for use in treating cancer; EC2319 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EC0371 for treating polycystic kidney disease; and SMDC bi-specific adaptor chimeric antigen receptor T-cell for the treatment of immunotherapy in cancer. Endocyte, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Master License Agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Nihon Medi-Physic Co., LTD. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

