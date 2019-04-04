Financial Review: Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) and Nutanix (NTNX)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

5.5% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Nutanix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cheetah Mobile and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 1 1 0 0 1.50 Nutanix 1 7 13 0 2.57

Cheetah Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $6.51, suggesting a potential upside of 0.08%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $54.69, suggesting a potential upside of 45.37%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Nutanix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $724.56 million 1.29 $175.08 million N/A N/A Nutanix $1.16 billion 5.93 -$297.16 million ($1.69) -22.26

Cheetah Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Profitability

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile 23.72% 23.54% 15.65% Nutanix -31.41% -90.83% -20.40%

Volatility & Risk

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Nutanix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.