Financial Comparison: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNABY) & PPL (PPL)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and PPL (NYSE:PPL) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tenaga Nasional Bhd alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and PPL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A PPL 1 7 2 0 2.10

PPL has a consensus target price of $34.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Volatility & Risk

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPL has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and PPL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.57 $1.59 billion N/A N/A PPL $7.79 billion 2.95 $1.83 billion $2.40 13.29

PPL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PPL pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPL has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and PPL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A PPL 23.47% 14.91% 3.98%

Summary

PPL beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. It operates and maintains thermal generation assets and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid, which is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north and Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals; and manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers. In addition, it provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and information and multimedia services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; power plants operation and maintenance; and training courses. Further, it assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; designs, engineers, procures, constructs, tests, commissions, operates, maintenances, and finances power plants; operates and maintains cooling plants; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and provides technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.