Financial Comparison: Everi (EVRI) vs. Alliance MMA (AMMA)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Everi alerts:

93.5% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Alliance MMA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Everi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Everi has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance MMA has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everi and Alliance MMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 3 1 3.25 Alliance MMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everi currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. Given Everi’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than Alliance MMA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everi and Alliance MMA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $469.52 million 1.55 $12.36 million $0.10 103.80 Alliance MMA $4.21 million 28.66 -$11.97 million N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance MMA.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and Alliance MMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi 2.63% -6.27% 0.49% Alliance MMA -424.58% -670.32% -381.53%

Summary

Everi beats Alliance MMA on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Cash access services; Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, it offers Everi Compliance, a suite of compliance software to assist with anti-money laundering regulations; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state, and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Alliance MMA

Alliance MMA, Inc. focuses on mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional activities. It operates through three segments: Promotions, Ticket Services, and Athlete Management. The company offers MMA promotions, MMA ticketing platform, and fighter management services. It also provides live MMA event promotion, as well as athlete management services to professional MMA fighters. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.