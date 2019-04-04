Financial Analysis: Neuronetics (STIM) vs. Its Peers

Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) is one of 120 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Neuronetics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics Competitors -31.29% -40.69% -13.61%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neuronetics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neuronetics Competitors 784 2776 4966 252 2.53

Neuronetics currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.37%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $52.78 million -$24.10 million -5.87 Neuronetics Competitors $1.48 billion $146.24 million 47.07

Neuronetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Neuronetics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

