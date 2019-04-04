Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5,160.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,804,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,370 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,064,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,742,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 457,683 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,192,615.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $10,126,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $103.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

