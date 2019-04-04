Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $143,000 Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE NWN opened at $64.97 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $114,031.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tod R. Hamachek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $39,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,918 shares of company stock worth $1,873,347. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $143,000 Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/financial-advocates-investment-management-has-143000-stake-in-northwest-natural-holding-co-nwn.html.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.