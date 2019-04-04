Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,995 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in FireEye were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,192 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FireEye by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 124,588 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of FireEye by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,534 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.96. FireEye Inc has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $217.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 21.37% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 55,775 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $932,000.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 501,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 101,617 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,698,020.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 904,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,460.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered FireEye from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in FireEye Inc (FEYE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/financial-advocates-investment-management-cuts-holdings-in-fireeye-inc-feye.html.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.