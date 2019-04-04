Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

