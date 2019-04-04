FGL Holdings (FG) Position Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FGL were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in FGL by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new stake in FGL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in FGL by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FGL during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in FGL by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

FG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FGL in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FGL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

NYSE FG opened at $8.14 on Thursday. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. FGL had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FGL’s payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

In other news, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 100,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,700. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

