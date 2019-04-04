Ferro Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ferro in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ferro’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Ferro had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.83 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Ferro stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Ferro has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 56,465 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $11,016,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $154,537.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,618.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

