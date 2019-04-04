Ferro Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ferro in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FOE. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ferro from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ferro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.83 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.30.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $154,537.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,618.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ferro by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferro by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

