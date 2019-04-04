Ferro Co. (FOE) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 325,100 shares during the period. Ferro comprises approximately 2.3% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.86% of Ferro worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,016,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $8,032,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ferro by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,684,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 467,836 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Ferro by 3,175.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 415,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Ferro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,043,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,671,000 after purchasing an additional 380,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of FOE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,867. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Ferro in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ferro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.83 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Ferro Co. (FOE) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/ferro-co-foe-shares-sold-by-skyline-asset-management-lp.html.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.