Farmmi (FAMI) Shares Down 11.2%

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.88. 1,065,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 251,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Farmmi by 800.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,318 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Farmmi by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmmi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Farmmi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)
Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.
