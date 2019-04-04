Fantomcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (FCN)

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Fantomcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantomcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 8,135,627 coins. Fantomcoin’s official website is fantomcoin.org . Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin

Fantomcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantomcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantomcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

