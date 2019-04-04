Facebook, Inc. (FB) Holdings Cut by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,072,219,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,494,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,941 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16,836.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,737,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $432,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $278,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Facebook to $163.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $173.54 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $490.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $7,791,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $233,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,261 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,116 over the last 90 days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

