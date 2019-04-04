Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) PT Set at $5.00 by HC Wainwright

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been assigned a $5.00 price objective by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 161.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EYPT. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $167.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,884.18% and a negative return on equity of 192.19%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million.

In related news, CEO Nancy Lurker purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Evan Godshall purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,360. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $164,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product is ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and product candidate is YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis that is in the Phase III clinical trials.

