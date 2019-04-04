Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.69.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.10. 1,455,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,183,124. The company has a market cap of $343.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

