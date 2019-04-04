EVO Payments Inc (EVOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 12th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $150.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. First Analysis initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

In other news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 1,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,420.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 97,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 3,260,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,184. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -18.87.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

