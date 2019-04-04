Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Short Interest Up 62.2% in March

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,384,293 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 1,469,904 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,333,125 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Everi stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Everi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $736.95 million, a PE ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everi had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 881,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everi by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everi by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,049,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 850,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $6.52 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

