Shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.43. 581,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 341,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Euro Tech (CLWT) Shares Up 8.6%” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/04/euro-tech-clwt-shares-up-8-6.html.

Euro Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.