Etsy Inc (ETSY) General Counsel Jill Simeone Sells 1,158 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $80,295.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jill Simeone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 4th, Jill Simeone sold 11,572 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $578,600.00.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.24. 27,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,306. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,392,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,796,000 after buying an additional 1,736,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $54,602,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $54,463,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after purchasing an additional 763,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,003,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

