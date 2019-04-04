Etsy Inc (ETSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Etsy posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Etsy had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of ETSY opened at $69.46 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $80,295.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $261,546.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,565 shares of company stock worth $9,284,305 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Etsy by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 255,312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,220,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

