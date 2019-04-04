Etsy Inc (ETSY) CTO Sells $180,639.48 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $180,639.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $68.58. 20,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,306. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

