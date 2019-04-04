ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 737.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,505. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1349 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

