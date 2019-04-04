Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,798,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,702 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Essent Group worth $300,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $934,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,605.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,423.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,631. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESNT opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. Essent Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essent Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

