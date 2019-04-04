EscrowCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (ESCO)

EscrowCoin (CURRENCY:ESCO) traded up 101.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One EscrowCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EscrowCoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. EscrowCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $606.00 worth of EscrowCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000594 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin (CRYPTO:ESCO) is a coin. EscrowCoin’s total supply is 3,328,745 coins. EscrowCoin’s official website is escrow-coin.com . EscrowCoin’s official Twitter account is @EscrowCoin . The Reddit community for EscrowCoin is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EscrowCoin

EscrowCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EscrowCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EscrowCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EscrowCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

