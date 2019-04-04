ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 727.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $289,716.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ESCO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.95. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

