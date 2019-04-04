Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 4th (ADV, BARC, BMW, BNP, DBK, DWS, GS, LXS, MS, SAE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 4th:

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

was given a €85.00 ($98.84) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was given a $76.00 price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €8.50 ($9.88) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $202.00 target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was given a $48.00 price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €130.00 ($151.16) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €1.65 ($1.92) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $210.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

