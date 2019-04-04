Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Watsco Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $991.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Watsco stock opened at $146.15 on Thursday. Watsco has a twelve month low of $131.88 and a twelve month high of $192.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Watsco by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Watsco by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Watsco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

