Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mallinckrodt PLC’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Mallinckrodt in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

MNK opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Mallinckrodt has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 134.63%. The company had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

