ePlus Inc. (PLUS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 128,721 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the third quarter worth approximately $11,634,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,211 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUS opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ePlus Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.25. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

