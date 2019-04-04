EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,783 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of EPAM Systems worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,951,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,070,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,165,000 after purchasing an additional 912,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,793,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,790,000 after purchasing an additional 388,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 877.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 328,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,127,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $175.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $104.77 and a 1 year high of $176.06.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.43 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.73.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $319,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

